Baker Mayfield confesses what made his game against the Jets personal

The game was tight, but Baker Mayfield came away with the victory. Behind the win against the New York Jets, however, there was something more special for him that motivated him to show he is a high-caliber quarterback.

By Richard Tovar

Baker Mayfield warms up prior to the game against the Texans on September 15, 2025 in Houston.
© Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield warms up prior to the game against the Texans on September 15, 2025 in Houston.

Baker Mayfield had another good week, and now with the Buccaneers at 3-0, his confidence continues to grow. The quarterback recently confessed how emotional the win against the New York Jets was, as a coach who had previously cut him from another team was on the opposing sideline.

During the press conference, Mayfield admitted how personal it was to win against the Jets, saying, “Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. Therefore, for him, this victory was a form of revenge to demonstrate his talent.

Mayfield continued, saying, “A lot of stuff was personal today.” He also mentioned his teammate Haason Reddick, a former Jet, who would have been as motivated as he was during the game. “Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people.”

Mayfield’s Best Game So Far

So far, Mayfield’s most recent victory against Houston has been his best game this season, at least in terms of total yards with 215 and a 65.8% completion percentage, which surpassed the 53.1% from last week against Atlanta. However, this time he threw only two touchdowns and not three like he did in the first week of the season.

Of course, Mayfield has had the support of a very good offensive line; they have protected him well, and he has only been sacked 5 times this year. In Week 2, he was sacked four times, the most he has been in a single week so far, but at least he remains firm in the pocket.

Will the Buccaneers Play the Jets Again This Year?

No, the Buccaneers will not play the Jets again this year. They will return to the state of New York, but it will be to play against the Bills in Week 11. This will be a truly exciting game for fans and a big test for Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

