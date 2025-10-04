NFL News: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers could miss leading scorer due to unexpected setback

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to right the ship after their first loss of the 2025 NFL season. Ahead of a crucial test against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, the team could miss its leading scorer after he was included in the injury report.

The Bucs already have enough on their plate, but the NFL campaign may have more in store for the injury-riddled team. Mayfield will be without key pieces all around him. However, the latest reports could make the uphill climb even steeper. Living in Florida, the Buccaneers should know by now that when it rains, it pours.

As if Tampa Bay didn’t have enough absentees ahead of their visit to Lumen Field in Seattle, the Buccaneers might be in for trouble with kicker Chase McLaughlin.

“The Buccaneers updated their injury report on Saturday to disclose that McLaughlin has an illness,” as reported by NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “However, he has no injury designation, which means that for now he’s good to go.”

Chase McLaughlin walking off the field at Raymond James Stadium

Guaranteed points

As it’s often the case with place kickers in the NFL, McLaughlin lead the Buccaneers in scoring so far in the 2025 season. Through the first four games of the campaign, the 29-year-old registers 35 points (9 field goals and 8 extra points). Next in line in the Big Guava is rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, with 24 points of his own thanks to four touchdowns.

Moreover, McLaughlin is tied for 10th place in NFL scoring. The podium has Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Schrader reigning supreme with a staggering 51-point tally. No other player has registered more than 40 so far in the season.

Key losses

The Buccaneers will be without arguably their best two players on the offensive side of the ball, making the task much harder for Mayfield and company. Running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Mike Evans are both out for the upcoming matchup, with concerns about their availability down the road.

On the bright side of things, Chris Godwin will likely have an expanded role as he makes his second appearance in the NFL season. After recovering from a dislocated ankle injury (sustained in 2024) all year long, Godwin could become the main target for Mayfield, along with Egbuka. Needless to say, the Bucs will need their wideout duo to be at its best against a tough Seahawks secondary.

