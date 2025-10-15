Bucs News: Baker Mayfield could be without a key weapon for MNF clash against the Lions

In recent seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been steadily establishing themselves as contenders in the NFC, and this NFL campaign is no exception. Looking to stay on track, Baker Mayfield and his team will aim to extend their winning streak this Monday when they visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a new edition of Monday Night Football.

Unfortunately for head coach Todd Bowles, one key player who may not be available for this crucial matchup is none other than one of the team’s breakout stars, Emeka Egbuka. The wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring issue sustained in the last game and could miss Week 7.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who mentioned the potential significant loss for the Bucs’ offense during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and also shared the update X.

“I think probably the most important thing I heard was that he’s not expected to play this week,” Rapoport said. “It sounds to be like less bad than Mike Evans, which was three to four weeks, but bad enough that they know he’s unlikely to play this weekend.”

Mayfield looks to other passing options

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling an alarming wave of injuries to their top receiving corps—star Mike Evans sidelined with a hamstring strain, Chris Godwin nursing a fibula injury, and standout rookie Emeka Egbuka suffering a hamstring injury—Quarterback Baker Mayfield is now forced to rely on the team’s depth.

The spotlight shifts to players like second-year receiver Ryan Miller, who has already proven he can step up in clutch moments, and rookie Tez Johnson, a seventh-round pick who delivered a 45-yard touchdown in a recent game.

As the Bucs aim to keep their high-powered offense rolling despite these setbacks, the preparedness of these lesser-known targets will be crucial for Mayfield to maintain an effective air attack.

A tough test in Detroit

The resilient Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for their toughest challenge yet as they head to Detroit to clash with the explosive Lions on MNF. This highly anticipated NFC showdown will be a true measure of Baker Mayfield’s MVP-caliber start and the team’s ability to overcome a debilitating wave of injuries, particularly at wide receiver.

Facing a potent Detroit offense and the notorious energy of Ford Field in a prime-time slot, the Buccaneers’ defense—which has been stellar all year—will need to be at its absolute best to contain Jared Goff and the Lions’ dynamic run game if they hope to solidify their position as the conference’s top contender.