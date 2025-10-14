Trending topics:
Todd Bowles fires warning to NFC South after Buccaneers’ strong 5-1 start to the 2025 NFL season

Todd Bowles has turned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a true contender, and the head coach has now issued a strong warning to the rest of the NFC South after his team’s 5-1 start to the 2025 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Todd Bowles, HC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesTodd Bowles, HC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on track to winning their division. Now, HC Todd Bowles has warned the rest of the NFC South after leading his team to a 5-1 record to start the 2025 NFL season.

This year, the Buccaneers have established themselves not only as the best team in the NFC South, but also as one of the top contenders in the entire conference — even above the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Baker Mayfield has done a remarkable job leading the offense despite the multiple injuries the team has suffered. The defense has also performed at a high level, creating a well-balanced roster that looks on pace to win the division once again this year.

Todd Bowles warns the NFC South about his 5-1 Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have shown an impressive level of football this season. While the team was already considered the best in the division, it has taken another step forward, looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Tampa Bay has won four straight NFC South titles, which means they have faced one of the toughest schedules in the division. However, Todd Bowles doesn’t believe that’s been a problem — quite the opposite, as he sees it as a challenge that keeps his team sharp.

“I think the mental toughness has gotten a lot better this year,” Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We’ve kind of embraced the grind. You know, playing the first-place schedule, [players] used to look at that as playing all these teams in a row as a burden; now they look at it as a challenge.”

Todd Bowles also addressed the several injuries the team has suffered this year, especially on offense. The head coach believes that although those losses have had a big impact, their 5-1 record proves the quality and depth of the roster.

“[I]t doesn’t matter who plays,” Bowles said. “I think they understand the assignment — to get where we gotta get to it is going to be a lot of different people every week. And that’s what the good teams do and that’s what we’re trying to become. So we’re kind of embracing the challenges week in and week out and guys are really stepping up and maturing, and we got great locker room leadership and their resiliency is outstanding.”

What’s next for the Buccaneers?

The road ahead won’t be easy for Tampa Bay. Their next game is against the Detroit Lions, another top contender in the NFC. Fortunately for the Bucs, their bye week comes in Week 9, and they’re hopeful to enter it with a 7-1 record.

  • Week 7 – @ Detroit Lions
  • Week 8 – @ New Orleans Saints
  • Week 9 – BYE
  • Week 10 – vs. New England Patriots
  • Week 11 – @ Buffalo Bills
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
