Caleb Williams exposes Cowboys’ mistake of trading Micah Parsons to the Packers, proves Jerry Jones wrong

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears just exposed Jerry Jones’ mistake in trading Micah Parsons from the Cowboys to the Packers.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Caleb Williams, QB for the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCaleb Williams, QB for the Chicago Bears

In Week 3, the Chicago Bears managed to defeat the Dallas Cowboys. During the game, Caleb Williams clearly exposed Jerry Jones’ mistake of trading Micah Parsons to the Packers.

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, the Cowboys decided against giving Micah Parsons a new contract. Instead, the NFC East franchise shocked the league by sending him to Green Bay in a trade no one saw coming.

Just three games into the campaign, many are already pointing out how costly that decision was. Caleb Williams added to the criticism, putting Jerry Jones on notice about the impact of losing Parsons to the Packers.

Caleb Williams, Bears expose Cowboys’ mistake of trading Micah Parsons

In Week 3, the Bears secured their first win of the season by defeating the Cowboys. The game was competitive for a while, but Chicago’s offense ultimately outclassed Dallas’ defense.

The Bears came out on top 31-14, with Caleb Williams shining so much that he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. However, that wasn’t the only milestone he achieved against Dallas.

For the first time in his NFL career, Caleb Williams was not sacked in a game. He attempted 28 passes in what was his 20th career appearance, and the Cowboys never laid a hand on him.

That stat highlighted two major points: the improvement of Chicago’s offensive line, and—more importantly—the massive hole Dallas now has in its pass rush without Micah Parsons.

