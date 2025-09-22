Dak Prescott warns Cowboys following ugly 31-14 loss to Bears with offense struggling

Dak Prescott voiced frustration after the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, a game that dropped them to 1-2 on the season. The quarterback admitted their offensive showing wasn’t close to the standard expected. He began his warning by stressing that scoring just 14 points will “never be OK.”

Prescott’s struggles highlighted the night as he threw for 251 yards with one touchdown but also tossed two costly interceptions. He added that with the talent on this roster, such a performance was “not acceptable.” His 80.3 rating showed just how rough the outing was for the veteran.

Things unraveled further when Prescott was pulled after two sacks and the game out of reach, replaced by Joe Milton III, who also threw an interception. Prescott closed by making it clear that this effort was “not anywhere what we believe in and we’re capable of doing.” The Cowboys know the urgency is rising early in the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Season is Young for the Cowboys

The season is still young for the Cowboys, according to Prescott. Despite the loss and his tough talk with teammates, Prescott emphasized that a lot is left to fight for this year. “It’s a young season. As hard headed as I am, and I want to get out there, get every rep,” he said, noting that even though he was pulled from the game, there is still much to fight for this year.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, the game against the Bears was Prescott’s second-best of the year, at least in passing yards. It was also his second-best in terms of average yards per attempt with 6.3, putting him back above six yards.

Advertisement

It’s obvious that some things should improve for the Cowboys. The defensive line needs to be a bit better in the coming weeks. In the game against the Bears, they were unable to sack Caleb Williams even once, allowing him to throw for 298 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. These are things that should improve.

Advertisement