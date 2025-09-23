Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will recognize Micah Parsons before SNF vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys have stumbled out of the gates in the 2025 NFL season, securing just one win in their first three games. Their recent 31-14 defeat to the Chicago Bears highlighted several vulnerabilities. Next up in Week 4, they face a unique challenge against Micah Parsons’ Green Bay Packers, adding an intriguing subplot to the matchup. When asked about a possible tribute to their former star, franchise owner Jerry Jones offered his forceful response.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way, Emmitt (Smith coming back) was a different story. But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got antidotes for that,” Jerry Jones said, as reported by Jon Machota.

Although Micah played a crucial role with the NFL franchise for four years, he did not manage to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. Moreover, his departure was marred by unamicable contract negotiations as his deal came close to expiring. As a result, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems unlikely to view him as a legendary or dominant figure to honor him in his welcome back to Dallas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jerry Jones’ bold take on trading Micah Parsons to Packers

Following the unexpected trade of Micah Parsons from the Cowboys to the Packers, many fans were dismayed. Despite they received two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark in return, fans argue that if this deal had been completed before the 2025 NFL Draft, they might have been better equipped for the current season, selecting promising players. Amidst the controversy, Jerry Jones promptly shared his perspective on the situation.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

“We needed this timing. We need to be right here at the beginning of the season, in my mind, to get the highest value. I heard people talking about, ‘Why didn’t you trade him back before the draft?’ Because draft picks become the most valuable timing-wise. You have them in the offseason before the draft. That’s when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable if you’re trading a player for potential picks,” Jerry Jones said, as reported by ESPN.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Jones delivers significant injury update on CeeDee Lamb ahead of upcoming Cowboys games

Despite missing the chance to enhance their roster in the recent draft, the Dallas Cowboys remain open to using first-round picks for a potential trade. According to Jon Machota, Jerry Jones has not dismissed the idea, although finding the perfect deal remains challenging. Nonetheless, these potential moves reflect the flexibility that Jerry spoke about on ESPN.