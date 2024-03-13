Calvin Ridley is the most important wide receiver available in NFL free agency. After his suspension due to gambling issues in 2022, the star returned to put up very solid numbers with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last season, Ridley caught 76 passes for 1016 yards and eight touchdowns and was a key member of the offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, in the final weeks of the schedule, Doug Pederson’s team had an incredible downfall and couldn’t make the playoffs.

Now, Calvin Ridley has made a final decision in the NFL. It’s a very intriguing move which makes the AFC even tougher trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What will be the next team of Calvin Ridley?

Calvin Ridley will sign a four-year, $92 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. As part of that massive agreement, the star wide receiver gets $50 million guaranteed.

After firing Mike Vrabel as head coach, the Titans are ready to begin a rebuilding process with Bill Callahan, who was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023.

Following the move, this is how the offense will look like for Tennessee in 2024: Will Levis at quarterback, Tony Pollard as running back replacing Derrick Henry and a very dangerous wide receiver group with Ridley playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins.

Now, the AFC South seems stacked up with CJ Stroud leading the Houston Texans, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Anthony Richardson as the biggest question mark going into his second year in the league.