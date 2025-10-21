Trending topics:
Cam Newton hits brakes on Drake Maye hype

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton isn't ready to buy Drake Maye stock just yet.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to a dream start to the 2025 NFL season. After a tumultuous rookie campaign, the quarterback has evolved under Mike Vrabel, and his team ranks first in the AFC East division standings.

Maye has gone 152 of 202 for 1,744 yards and 12 touchdowns against two interceptions. He has shown off his mobility with 44 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, establishing himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

While he’s putting up big numbers and taking the team to lead a division that includes Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, not everybody is high on Maye.

Cam Newton rejects the notion of Drake Maye being a top 5 QB in the NFL

During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” former Patriots offensive guard Damien Woody said Maye is a top-five quarterback in the NFL this season. Former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton rejected that idea.

Cam Newton in 2022

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers

“Top five in the NFL? All right, Damien, you’re tripping. Is he playing good football? Yes, he definitely is. But top five in the NFL?” Newton asked. “Nothing against Drake Maye, because I’m a fan. If I’ve never been a fan of any young quarterback, he’s my favorite. But I don’t think he’s reached a limit now where you need to consider him a top five.”

It might be premature to rank Maye so high, but he’s definitely earning his stripes this season. The Patriots won only four games last season and they already passed that number this campaign. Maye has shown signs of his brilliance and Patriots fans are excited about the future. 

