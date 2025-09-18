Cam Ward gets challenged by Colts LB ahead of divisional matchup

While the Tennessee Titans are winless after two weeks of the Cam Ward era, the rookie quarterback has shown flashes of his brilliance and even scored his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft brought hope to the AFC South team, but he’s just starting to learn the Xs and Os of the league. Even so, Ward turned a lot of heads on Sunday after he escaped pressure and threw a pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor to give the Titans six points against the Rams.

The 9-yard touchdown had just a 14.2% completion probability, per Next Gen Stats. That decision paid off for the quarterback, but it will be hard to see him pulling it off again, especially against the best defenses in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zaire Franklin sends message to Cam Ward ahead of Colts-Titans

Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Zaire Franklin discussed Ward’s difficult touchdown ahead of the Week 3 showdown between the Colts and the Titans. He admitted he hoped that Ward tried that throw again, implying his team would be ready to intercept it.

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Advertisement

“I hope he throws that play again. It wasn’t a good throw,” Franklin said.” But he’s a talented player. He can make all those throws, his arm angle obviously is exceptional. He’s got a zip on the ball. He’s the No. 1 overall pick for a reason, I was a fan of him when he was in college. But when you know you got a guy like that that’s able to make plays, you just gotta make sure you stay on your assignments. But hopefully he throws (that) ball again.”

Advertisement

After two NFL games, Ward has recorded 31 completions on 61 pass attempts for 287 yards and one touchdown. He has been sacked 11 times, which shows that his team is still under construction and far away from contention.