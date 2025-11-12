Cardinals unexpectedly lose Marvin Harrison Jr. to face the 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are going through a tough stretch — and it just got even more complicated. The NFC West team has unexpectedly announced that Marvin Harrison Jr. has been ruled out for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona has not been the contender many expected this year. The club has struggled with injuries, and now another one has hit the team hard.

On Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed during a press conference that Marvin Harrison Jr. underwent appendicitis surgery earlier this week and will miss Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers.

When will Marvin Harrison Jr. return?

The recovery time for an appendectomy is relatively quick — usually between one to two weeks. The Cardinals haven’t set an exact date for Harrison Jr.’s return, but he’s expected to be ready by Week 12.

Harrison Jr. has yet to deliver the performances the Cardinals hoped for when they selected him with the 4th overall pick. So far, the wide receiver’s production has been underwhelming.

In 26 games, Harrison Jr. has 96 catches for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, inconsistency at the quarterback position has directly affected his numbers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. isn’t the only WR injured

With Harrison Jr. sidelined, the Cardinals are expected to elevate Michael Wilson to the WR1 role. This move comes as a surprise to many, as Zay Jones was initially expected to take over.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Jones tore his Achilles last Sunday against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.