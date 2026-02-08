Chiefs star sends clear reminder to Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes as they watch Super Bowl LX

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have grown used to playing in championship games year in and year out for the Kansas City Chiefs. Thus, watching Super Bowl LX from their homes still doesn’t feel right for the organization. In that regard, star defensive lineman Chris Jones dropped a blunt message on social media.

“Took a year off, we will be back to it next year,” Chris Jones stated on his X account, @StoneColdJones. His statement just minutes away from kickoff in Super Bowl LX clearly reflects the sentiment within the Chiefs.

Led by the likes of Mahomes, Kelce, Jones, and Andy Reid, the Chiefs have set a standard. Needless to say, they accomplished anything but meet it during the 2025 NFL season.

Rough year

Hoping to put the 6–11 record behind them as soon as possible, Jones’ latest statement is a reminder of the work that lies ahead for Kansas City in 2026. Watching the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle in Super Bowl LX should serve as fuel for the Chiefs, whose dynasty status is now on the verge of extinction.

Moreover, Mahomes—rehabbing from knee surgery—and Kelce—yet to make a public announcement about his future— are both doubtful to start the 2026 campaign. Although reports suggest Kelce is very close to making a decision about his retirement, the climb is only getting steeper for Jones and the rest of the Chiefs, who are now facing adversity and uncertainty on virtually every front.

Tough pill to swallow

As a matter of fact, Super Bowl LX is only the second since the turn of the decade in which Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs won’t be appearing. Even in the salary cap era, Kansas City has built a powerhouse, and it’s not planning to throw in the towel after facing its first adversity in a decade.