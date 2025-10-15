Chiefs News: Andy Reid’s message for Matt Nagy, Steve Spagnuolo after Titans’ firing of Brian Callahan

The NFL world was shaken this week by the firing of Brian Callahan as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Among the list of potential replacements, both Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo have emerged as strong candidates, thanks to their extensive experience working alongside Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both coordinators have been key pillars in the success the Chiefs Kingdom has enjoyed in recent years, so it’s no surprise that several franchises are considering them for head coaching positions.

While many might assume that the potential departure of either coach at this point in the season could be a major blow to the team, Reid isn’t closing the door on letting them move on if the opportunity arises.

“I’m his biggest fan, and Spags likewise. If they have that opportunity, more power to them,” the head coach said via @goldmctNFL. While there are no clear signs yet that either of them will be the chosen one, they remain among the many candidates to replace Callahan in Tennessee.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with head coach Andy Reid.

The power behind the Chiefs’ dynasty

While the spotlight often shines brightest on Patrick Mahomes, the foundation of the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty rests firmly on the veteran leadership of Head Coach Andy Reid and his coordinators, Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo.

This powerful coaching triumvirate provides a rare blend of offensive continuity and defensive genius. Nagy, in his role as Offensive Coordinator, ensures Reid’s complex, explosive schemes are executed at an elite level. On the other side of the ball, Defensive Coordinator Spagnuolo, a four-time Super Bowl champion, consistently crafts game plans that transform the Chiefs’ defense into a ferocious, blitz-heavy unit.

The fact that both Nagy and Spagnuolo are consistently sought-after head coaching candidates is a testament to the organizational stability and winning culture Reid has built in Kansas City.

Searching for Callahan’s replacement

The Tennessee Titans abruptly fired Head Coach Brian Callahan after a disappointing 1-5 start, making him the first NFL coach dismissed this season. The move signals the franchise’s urgent desire to maximize the development of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Attention has immediately shifted to potential replacements, with several high-profile candidates emerging. Names in the mix for the Titans’ long-term future include offensive minds like Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, as well as experienced former head coaches such as Mike McCarthy, all of whom could be key to rebuilding the offense. Mike McCoy has been named the interim head coach.