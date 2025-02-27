Chiefs News: Brett Veach sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing Super Bowl loss, and while free agency will stand on the way, general manager Brett Veach could use the 2025 NFL Draft to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in a position to succeed.

Speaking at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, Veach revealed what to expect from the front office in April, letting Reid and Mahomes know what will be the Chiefs’ priorities in the Draft.

“We’re always investing in the offensive and defensive lines,” Veach said, as quoted by Chiefs Wire. “It’s just some years you have more numbers to work with than others. That [will] probably be a similar challenge this year; it’s just coming up with some different, unique plans. But I think our priority is always on the fronts first — and this year will be no different.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This might be a sign of relief for Reid and Mahomes, who have suffered the Chiefs’ o-line struggles throughout the 2024 NFL season. Especially at left tackle, where the coach had to improvise in the final stretch of the campaign.

General manager Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Reid knows Chiefs have to help Mahomes at left tackle

After failing to get a response from rookie Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris, the Chiefs hoped D.J. Humphries would provide protection on Mahomes’ blindside. But an injury in his debut forced Reid to move Joe Thuney from left guard to left tackle, a move that ended up proving costly in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares honest opinion on ‘Tush Push’ play from Super Bowl champions Eagles

Reid has already announced his decision to move Thuney back to his natural position next season, hoping to benefit Mahomes. And even though he didn’t confirm it, the coach did suggest that the team should draft a left tackle.

Advertisement

“We’re keeping everything wide open there. As we do this thing — and really digging in on what’s available potentially in free agency [and] what’s available in the draft — it’s probably too early to really go there, but that’s a position that we’re looking at for sure,” Reid said.

Veach admits Chiefs have it complicated to upgrade

At the same time, Veach knows that getting the best prospects is challenging for teams that perform well during the season, as the Draft order favors those who seriously need to improve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It becomes more difficult, and that’s why the league is so great,” said Veach. “The more you win, the harder it’s supposed to be, and so when you have a bunch of guys who are the top of the market for their position, and you pick last or close to last every year, it becomes very challenging. We just have to think outside the box and put some creative plans together,” Veach admitted.