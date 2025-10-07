Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes offers strong self-critique after tough MNF loss to Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs’ trip to EverBank Stadium didn’t go as planned. The Jacksonville Jaguars brought out their full arsenal and, in a tight contest, handed Patrick Mahomes and his team another tough loss.

Andy Reid’s team got off to a promising start, jumping out to an early two-touchdown lead. However, Trevor Lawrence showed why he’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the league this season. With a dream-like play in the final moments, he sealed the Jaguars’ 31–28 victory.

Mahomes walked off visibly frustrated, knowing they had let a golden opportunity slip away to move to a 3-2 record heading into Week 6. Speaking to the media, the quarterback made it clear: the team needs to elevate its level of play if they want to see better results moving forward.

“It kinda just talks about our entire season. We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we kinda crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles and whatever that is,” Mahomes said.

“We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those change games. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already. We gotta find a way to be better as a team.”

An unexpected season

The seemingly unthinkable has arrived in Kansas City, as the three-time defending AFC champions now sit at an unexpected and alarming 2-3 record following their Week 5 loss to the Jaguars.

For a franchise accustomed to Super Bowl contention, this slow start, the worst since 2014, has ignited a firestorm of concern. Now, the path to recovery becomes dramatically tougher with a brutal two-game stretch looming: a high-stakes Week 6 primetime battle at home against the formidable Detroit Lions, followed by a pivotal AFC showdown in Week 9 on the road against the perennial rival Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hope to salvage their season and keep pace in the AFC West, they must find a way to navigate this gauntlet and prove their championship mettle before their season spirals out of control.

