No one can doubt Patrick Mahomes‘ greatness. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has already solidified himself as one of the best players in NFL history, but even he has moments that still haunt him.

The rise of Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of remarkable. In the 2017 NFL Draft, he was seen as a promising prospect, but few expected him to enter the league and rewrite history.

With the 10th overall pick, the Chiefs took a leap of faith on the former Texas Tech standout. That decision has paid off tremendously, as Mahomes has delivered three Super Bowl victories and is now on the verge of securing a fourth.

Patrick Mahomes reveals the one game that still haunts him

Patrick Mahomes has already built a legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. Despite entering the league with modest expectations, he has shattered them in spectacular fashion.

With three Super Bowl titles under his belt, Mahomes has the chance to cement his dynasty when the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday.

For many, Mahomes has already earned his place among the all-time greats. However, there’s still one painful loss that lingers—the time he failed to overcome the man widely regarded as the GOAT.

In Super Bowl LV, Mahomes and the Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A victory would have secured his first back-to-back championships, but instead, the crushing defeat remains a lasting scar.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

“The Super Bowl versus Tampa,” Mahomes said on Wednesday when asked if there is a particular game he replays in his mind that keeps him awake at night.. “That’s pretty easy.”

Did Tom Brady ever win three Super Bowls in a row?

If Mahomes emerges victorious on Sunday, he will become the first quarterback in Super Bowl era history to win three consecutive titles.

Tom Brady came close to achieving this historic feat. After leading the Patriots to victory against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI (2016), he fell to the Eagles the following year. However, he bounced back in 2018, defeating the Rams and reclaiming his throne.

