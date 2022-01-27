Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will clash off at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out how to watch this NFL Conference Championship game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in an AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting NFL Conference Championship match in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 31st overall meeting. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 16 games so far, while the Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, and it ended in a 34-31 win for Bengals at home in Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the AFC champion and the first Super Bowl LVI participants.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date

The 2021-22 NFL AFC Championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. You can earn big money with BetMGM as they have Mobile Sports Betting in 20 different US states. Register and grab your bonus now!

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021-22 AFC Championship, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is FOX.