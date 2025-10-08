Chiefs News: Rashee Rice anticipates long-awaited return with 3-word message

Rashee Rice remains sidelined due to his suspension after recovering from a knee injury that affected his lateral collateral ligament (LCL) along with a hamstring tendon repair. He hasn’t played this year, and the Kansas City Chiefs are awaiting his return to regain one of their key offensive weapons in the league.

Rice’s last game in the NFL, where the injury occurred, was on September 29, 2024, in Week 4, when the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. The 25-year-old wide receiver is expected to be eligible to return and play again in Week 7 of the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The injury took place during the previous season, when Rice was hurt while trying to make a tackle after an interception and collided with his own quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Since then, he hasn’t played in a regular season game, as his 2025 season is currently suspended for the first six games.

Rice left a three-word message about his comeback

“Everybody Gotta Eat,” Rice warned on his X account (formerly Twitter), hinting at his highly anticipated return to the Chiefs. The phrase is commonly used to express the universal need to make a living or earn money through work.

Rashee Rice looks on during a game.

Rice’s current suspension stems from a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy related to his involvement in a serious off-field car accident in Dallas.

Rice’s numbers in the 2024 NFL season

Rice was performing at a very high level before the injury, recording 24 receptions in four games for 288 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 100 catches in just 12 professional games. Now, after the injury and the suspension, the young wide receiver will have a chance at a fresh start, and he’s clearly feeling ready.