Chris Taylor and Angels make a decision on utility player’s MLB future

Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Angels will part ways. In a recent turn of events, the utility player’s career is now at a crossroads. At 35 years old, it remains to be seen if he will continue to play in the MLB.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Taylor opted out of his deal, though the same report also says the Angels informed him he won’t make the club. Hence, it’s a parting ways by mutual decision, quite literally.

Taylor, who played all three outfield positions, and three infield positions, including shortstop in this spring, is now a free agent. He had a .388 OBP and .798 OPS in 52 plate appearances as well.

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Is Taylor a valuable asset at 35?

A versatile player even among utility players, Chris Taylor has plenty of experience (including postseason). However, his offensive consistency has declined massively in the last few years. He has a high strikeout rate at this point in his career.

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While his career is a good one, at this point, CT3’s best days are really a thing of the past. He could be a cheap, versatile defensive presence for a team in need of depth, but he won’t be a difference maker anymore, at least on offense.

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Not making the Angels roster is an indictment

The Angels are not a great team in the MLB right now. While they still have Mike Trout, the rest of the roster is not precisely one that can instill fear on any other team. Hence, getting released is not good news for Taylor.

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Not being able to get a spot with the Angels might signal a steep blow to Taylor’s stock. While opportunities can arrive, the fact is he might find it very difficult to continue being a relevant, prominent name in the majors. Father time seems to have caught Taylor.