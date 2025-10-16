Colts send clear message on Anthony Richardson’s future after naming new QB as Daniel Jones’ backup

Anthony Richardson’s days with the Indianapolis Colts may be numbered. The former first-round pick remains on the injured reserve list, prompting the AFC South club to name a new quarterback as Daniel Jones’ backup for Week 7.

Earlier this year, the Colts made the bold decision to name Daniel Jones their starting quarterback over Richardson. So far, that move has paid off, with the team off to an impressive start in the 2025 NFL season.

Anthony Richardson missed Week 6 after suffering an orbital eye fracture in a freak elastic band accident during pregame warmups. On Monday, the Colts officially placed him on injured reserve and have now named a new backup to sit behind Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colts name new backup quarterback amid Anthony Richardson’s eye injury

The Colts are currently 5-1 after a strong start led by Daniel Jones. The veteran quarterback has silenced his critics and proven to be the right choice under center.

see also Daniel Jones responds after teammates called him out for being late

However, the lingering question remains: what’s next for Anthony Richardson? The former first-rounder began the season as Jones’ backup, but following his eye injury, his role—and future with the team—may no longer be secure once he returns.

Advertisement

After placing Richardson on IR, the Colts promoted rookie Riley Leonard to QB2 for Week 7. “I love Riley,” head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I think he’s come in with the right mindset from Day 1. He prepares. It’s a hell of an opportunity for him this week.”

Advertisement

Steichen emphasized that the move was purely injury-related and downplayed any long-term implications. However, other recent roster moves suggest that a trade involving Richardson could be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Daniel Jones is 5-1 in the 2025 NFL season

The Colts also signed Brett Rypien this week to add depth to the position. If Leonard impresses during practice or in limited action, Richardson’s future in Indianapolis could become even more uncertain once he’s eligible to return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Decreased value

If the Colts are indeed planning to trade Anthony Richardson, they may need to lower his asking price due to his eye injury, as he would still be on IR if a deal happens before the trade deadline.

see also Anthony Richardson reportedly interested in joining NFC West team

Richardson could use a fresh start elsewhere—just as Daniel Jones has in Indianapolis—to remind the league why he was once a first-round pick and that he still has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Colts trade Anthony Richardson? Should the Colts trade Anthony Richardson? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE