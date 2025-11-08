Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts looked like the best team in the AFC until they were blatantly stopped by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense forced six turnovers and accomplished their goal of making sure Jonathan Taylor wasn’t a factor at all.

Now, the Colts have to bounce back as soon as possible, considering the Jacksonville Jaguars are close to catching them in the AFC South and that their schedule features a looming blockbuster game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which could determine home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The problem is that, in trying to secure their playoff spot as soon as possible, Shane Steichen’s team will have to do it without one of their best players following the latest injury report.

Who got injured with Colts?

DeForest Buckner suffered a neck injury with the Indianapolis Colts, and the defensive tackle will be out for at least a month after being officially placed on Injured Reserve. It’s a huge loss in a crucial stretch of the season.

Buckner is undoubtedly the leader of the defense, and during the 2025 season, the star player had recorded four sacks and 26 solo tackles. If his recovery goes well, the player is expected to be available by Week 15 for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, right now, it’s uncertain when he’ll return.

The Colts are one of the biggest surprises this season after Shane Steichen made the decision to sign Daniel Jones and name him the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. In their push for the playoffs, Buckner’s impact could be enormous.

