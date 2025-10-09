Daniel Jones responds after teammates called him out for being late

Daniel Jones is having a terrific 2025 NFL season, his first with the Indianapolis Colts after he signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the AFC South franchise in the offseason. Jones beat Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role, and ever since he put foot on the field with the Colts uniform, Jones hasn’t stopped shining.

Amid a 4-1 start, Jones is mentioned among the early MVP candidates. The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the league, with Jones leading them after many thought his career wouldn’t be the same following a tumultuous stint with the New York Giants.

His good moment isn’t a coincidence, as Jones is working hard and going the extra mile to make sure he performs at his best every Sunday. So much so that he’s found himself in trouble with teammates.

Daniel Jones responds after teammates say he was late to team dinner

The chemistry between Jones and his teammates is still developing, and they continue to find ways to become closer. Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin allegedly accused Jones of being late for team dinners all the time. The reason? He’s often watching film.

“I don’t see the dinner as a hard start point in my weekly schedule, but I’d be there and enjoy the time with the guys,” he said. “But I think they’d probably tell you they’d rather have me understand what I’m looking at on Sunday than be at dinner on time.”

The Colts face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2025 season. They will have a rough schedule for the rest of the season, with matchups that include the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers, in addition to their divisional duels.