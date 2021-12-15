Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will clash off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are set to meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 82nd overall meeting. No surprises here as the New England Patriots have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 59 games so far, while the Indianapolis Colts have celebrated a victory just 29 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on November 1, 2021, and it ended in a 38-24 win for the Patriots at home in a 2018 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time after three years, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 15 game between Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on the 15th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is NFL NETWORK.