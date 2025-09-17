All hopes for the Washington Commanders rest on Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately, the quarterback is dealing with a knee issue, and HC Dan Quinn has provided a concerning update.

In Week 2, Daniels suffered a knee injury in the closing moments of the game against the Packers. He underwent an MRI afterward, and now Dan Quinn has shared new details about his condition.

The head coach said that Jayden Daniels won’t practice until Friday, which is clearly not a good sign for his recovery. The Commanders will wait until then to decide on their starting QB for Week 3.

The Commanders may be in trouble without Jayden Daniels

If Daniels can’t suit up for Week 3, the outlook for Washington’s upcoming matchup could change dramatically. The Commanders will face the Raiders on Sunday in a crucial NFC East clash.

Marcus Mariota is next in line if Daniels is sidelined. While the veteran is considered a solid backup, Washington is clearly a stronger team with their former LSU standout on the field.

Though the Raiders struggled at home to defeat the Chargers in Week 2, the AFC West team has shown improvement from last season. Without Daniels, the gap could narrow significantly.

Injuries are not yet a major issue for Daniels… for now

Daniels has largely avoided serious injuries since his LSU days, suffering only minor issues since 2019. However, the Commanders cannot be complacent.

As a mobile quarterback, Daniels requires protection. If Washington fails to shield him effectively, injuries could become a major concern — just ask Joe Burrow about the dangers of an unreliable offensive line.

