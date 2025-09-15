Jayden Daniels in doubt vs Raiders: Who’s the Commanders’ backup QB and how does the depth chart look?

Next weekend, the Washington Commanders will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium, but head coach Dan Quinn may be without his top offensive star, Jayden Daniels. A knee injury has put the quarterback’s availability in serious doubt, forcing the HC to start exploring alternative options for the upcoming matchup.

If the absence of the former LSU star is confirmed, head coach Dan Quinn will most likely turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, who serves as Daniels’ primary backup.

Rounding out the Commanders‘ quarterback depth chart is Josh Johnson, who holds the third spot in the coaching staff’s pecking order and could be active on the sidelines in case he’s needed due to unforeseen circumstances.

While there’s still no official word on Daniels’ availability for next weekend, his potential absence would be a significant blow for a team with serious aspirations of claiming the top spot in the NFC East.

Marcus Mariota #0 of the Washington Commanders.

What happened to Jayden Daniels?

Following the Commanders’ loss at Lambeau Field, Jayden Daniels underwent medical tests that revealed a sprained knee. While the full extent of the injury remains unclear, his availability for the next game has not yet been confirmed.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who shared further details on this significant setback for Dan Quinn via his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who underwent an MRI following the loss to the #Packers, was diagnosed with a sprained knee, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Not a long-term injury, but Daniels’ status this week vs the #Raiders is in doubt.”

Injuries pile up for the Commanders

To remain in contention for a title in this league, maintaining a healthy roster throughout most of the season is essential. Washington is one of the teams currently feeling the strain, as Jayden Daniels’ injury is far from the first setback they’ve encountered this year.

Unfortunately for Washington, Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles — one of the most significant losses for Dan Quinn’s squad.