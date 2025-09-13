Trending topics:
Jayden Daniels sparks injury concerns for Commanders after Week 2 game vs Packers

Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders’ star quarterback, suffered an injury in the final five minutes of the game against the Packers, and now there’s a fresh update on his status.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Jayden Daniels, second-year QB for the Commanders
Jayden Daniels, second-year QB for the Commanders

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season ended with a loss for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. To make matters worse, the quarterback suffered an injury late in the game against the Packers, raising concerns about his availability moving forward.

With 4:21 remaining on the clock, Daniels scrambled for a 1-yard gain before being tackled. He stood up showing signs of discomfort, and it has since been confirmed that he did suffer an injury.

On Friday, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reported that Daniels underwent an MRI on his knee. While the results have not been disclosed, the situation is considered a major concern for Washington.

An injury that could change everything

Last season, Jayden Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after a stellar campaign. He completely transformed the Commanders into a contender, but that progress could now be in jeopardy.

On Thursday, Daniels’ knee injury required further testing, and while the severity remains unclear, it has already raised alarms within the organization.

Most of Washington’s expectations this season depend on Daniels’ performance. If he is sidelined or not fully healthy, the team’s outlook could change drastically.

If Jayden Daniels can’t play, who replaces him?

Daniels is firmly entrenched as the Commanders’ QB1. However, if his knee issue turns out to be more serious than initially thought, the team would have to rely on a veteran signal-caller.

Marcus Mariota is next in line. The former Titans quarterback has served as a mentor for Daniels, but starting him would undoubtedly alter the Commanders’ offensive ceiling and overall expectations for 2025.

