With Austin Ekeler out, Commanders help Jayden Daniels with former Kyler Murray weapon

The Washington Commanders kicked off the 2025-26 NFL season with a dominating win, but their momentum faltered with a harsh 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled to find his rhythm, compounded by the setback of losing running back Austin Ekeler to injury. Even though this blow is considerable, the team swiftly brought in a former teammate of Kyler Murray.

According to Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, the Commanders have decided to sign veteran running back Chase Edmonds to the practice squad. Although the player has been out of a team since 2023 after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was with Kyler Murray‘s Arizona Cardinals that we saw him at his best.

During his five-year tenure with the Cardinals, Chase Edmonds made a significant impact, participating in 57 games and starting in 15. Over this period, he amassed 450 carries for 1,972 rushing yards and netted 10 rushing touchdowns. In addition, Edmonds demonstrated his versatility with 158 receptions, accumulating 1,159 receiving yards and scoring 7 receiving touchdowns—bringing his career total to 17 touchdowns.

Following Chase’s reported signing, the Commanders will count with two running backs on the practice squad, with rookie Donovan Edwards. This strategic move enhances the team’s flexibility and readiness to adapt to any unforeseen needs. With this setup, veteran Edmonds has a promising opportunity to vie for a starring role on the primary roster next to Jayden Daniels.

Chase Edmonds #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball.

Not only Austin Ekeler: Washington Commanders lose multiple stars after painful defeat vs Packers

While Austin Ekeler’s injury dominated headlines following the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, the team also faces the challenge of an increasingly depleted roster. Head coach Dan Quinn is grappling with the absence of six additional players, a mix of long-term injuries and those uncertain for Week 3’s showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Deatrich Wise Jr. headlines the long-term absences due to a quad injury. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels leads a group of players dealing with shorter-term injuries, which includes Noah Brown, Jonathan Jones, Brandon Coleman, and Trey Amos. The QB1, Daniels, remains a game-time decision for the next matchup, adding to the Commanders’ injury woes.