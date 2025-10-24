Cowboys get hit with awful news regarding key player, not Dak Prescott, for Week 8 game vs Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season. However, as Dak Prescott guides the offense, one of his key teammates on defense will not be a part of the game as he is still nursing a head injury.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, “I don’t think Trevon [Diggs] will be able to make it.” The cornerback has played six games, starting four of them.

Diggs suffered a concussion prior to Week 7 during a house accident. It seems like he hasn’t been able to practice since and if he can’t do it, it’s unlikely that he overcomes concussion protocol for the Broncos game.

How has Diggs played in 2025?

A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is yet to cause real impact this year. He has no interceptions, no passes defended, and just 18 tackles. He has allowed 11 completions on 18 targets, which is a woeful 68.8%.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys

Diggs is allowing a 148.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks throwing his way. This is arguably his worst statistical season. Diggs is only 27 years old but he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2022. Some might even say he’s on the decline despite him being very young.

Who are the other cornerbacks on Dallas?

DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam will likely start at CB for the Cowboys against the Broncos. Trikweze Bridges will join them as the third CB if needed. Denver is an irregular offense. However, they can put up points against Dallas that has the 30th scoring defense in the NFL.

That’s why Dak Prescott and the offense will have to force a shootout. The Cowboys have the second-highest scoring offense in the league. With wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens balling, it will be interesting to see how the game develops.