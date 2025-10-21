Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will consider George Pickens extension after the Micah Parsons experience

One of the biggest storylines of the past NFL offseason involved the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons, who ultimately took his talents to the Packers. With Jerry Jones—one of the most influential decision-makers in the organization—at the helm, attention is now shifting toward a potential contract extension scenario involving George Pickens.

Here’s the twist in the story: George Pickens and Micah Parsons share the same agent—something many believe could complicate any potential contract talks between the former Bulldogs wide receiver and the Cowboys.

When recently asked by the media about the situation, Jones was blunt in his response, making it clear that the shared agent is of little concern to him and won’t have any impact on the negotiations between the player and the franchise.

“Don’t pay any attention to that,” the Dallas Cowboys owner firmly stated. “I was gonna be where I was with Micah, relative to dollars and sense, I don’t care who represented him.”

The big Pickens acquisition

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason trade for wide receiver George Pickens has been an immediate and resounding success. Acquired from the Steelers, the deep threat has quickly become a massive weapon in the Dallas offense.

Through the first seven games of the 2025 season, Pickens has racked up 36 receptions for 607 yards, and his six receiving touchdowns have him tied among the league leaders, providing the explosive playmaking the Cowboys desperately craved.

Micah Parsons’ controversial exit

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world by trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the 2025 season. The blockbuster deal, which saw the Cowboys receive two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, followed a messy, public contract dispute.

Parsons, who was reportedly seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in history, ultimately requested a trade, stating that he was frustrated with the organization’s approach to negotiations, bringing an abrupt and dramatic end to his stellar four-year tenure in Dallas.

