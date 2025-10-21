Maxx Crosby reportedly draws interest from Super Bowl contender with Raiders receiving calls before trade deadline

The trade deadline is around the corner, and the Las Vegas Raiders must decide their plan for it. According to reports, they could part ways with Maxx Crosby, as a Super Bowl contender has already shown interest in the star pass rusher.

With the Raiders currently sitting at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, many fans believe they should become a selling team. Obviously, their main asset is Maxx Crosby.

The star pass rusher is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Due to the Raiders’ struggles, it appears the team is listening to offers for him, and several franchises are reportedly interested.

Report: Cowboys are inquiring about a potential trade for Maxx Crosby

Earlier this year, the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons to the Packers. Since then, their defense has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks, which is why the front office is now searching for a replacement.

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys would be a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Just a few hours later, a major update emerged regarding the Super Bowl contenders.

On X, NFL insider Trey Wingo revealed that the Cowboys have made inquiries with the Raiders about a potential trade for Maxx Crosby. Dallas is looking to acquire an elite player who can both stop the run and consistently sack opposing quarterbacks.

It’s unclear whether the Cowboys have already made a formal offer. However, the asking price is expected to start at a first-round pick — and given Crosby’s talent, the Cowboys may be willing to pay that price.

Jerry Jones wants to bolster the Cowboys’ defense with Maxx Crosby.

When the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, they received two future first-round picks in return. The Raiders could ask for both, knowing Dallas has the draft capital from that earlier deal.

When is the 2025 NFL trade deadline?

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is set for November 4. The clock is ticking for all 32 teams to decide their approach — whether to buy for a playoff push or sell to build for the future.

The Raiders have just one more game before the deadline, when they face the Jaguars on November 2. If they lose that game, they could shift to selling mode. However, a win might keep their playoff hopes alive — and in that case, they’d likely keep their best player for one more push.

