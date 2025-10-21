Jerry Jones reveals Cowboys’ stern stance on potential move to help Dak Prescott before NFL trade deadline

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys continue to run the table with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Exceeding expectations set before the season, Dallas now finds itself in prime position for a playoff run. However, much will depend on Jerry Jones and how the front office in Arlington pulls the strings.

It’s no secret Jones and company must address the defensive side of the ball. Dallas has allowed 22 or more points in each game of the 2025 NFL season. Fortunately for the Lone Star, Prescott and the offense have been firing in all cylinders, averaging 31.7 points per outing. Sitting in second place in the NFC East with a 3-3-1 record, Dallas is currently three spots behind the final wildcard spot.

One big move might be the difference. It could come down to Jones and the brass taking a swing before the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 4).On that note, owner Jerry Jones voiced a sincere comment on the five-time Super Bowl-winning franchise’s stance.

“If there were a trade it will be because it fits us,” Jones stated in dialogue with 105.3 The FAN. “Just because we played well, all of a sudden everybody thinks, you’re in the hunt, so it’s time to go out and gather up all of this talent that’s waiting around out here on the trees to add to it now that we feel good that we can be more competitive. That’s not realistic.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are in as good a shape as we’ve been in in years with [draft] picks, with financial with our [salary] cap, we’re in as good of shape as we’ve ever been. If we see a way to improve our team with a player that makes sense today, this year, next year, [what is realistic is] to entertain it and look at it.”

The buzz

While Jones may be steering the spotlight away from potential moves in the works in The American Dream City, reports suggest otherwise. If anything, it makes sense for the Cowboys’ owner to play his cards close to the chest. However, some insiders hint Prescott could be joined by new teammates soon.

“I would say that the Dallas Cowboys are having conversations about moves […] to try to improve that defense,” as reported by insider Adam Schefter. “Just like Jerry Jones said that they could and would once they traded Micah Parsons.”

“I’m not telling you that they will be able to pull anything off, but I will not be surprised if we hear Dallas, at the very least, inquiring about the availability of various defensive players. And ultimately trading for one before the Tuesday, November 4th trade deadline.”

Jerry Jones, GM and owner of the Dallas Cowboys

In the meantime

Meanwhile, amid the noise surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys in Arlington, Dallas must head west. In Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, the Cowboys will visit the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. The altitude could make its presence felt, and Dallas’ defense will have its hands full trying to contain a Bo Nix-led offense that is seemingly never out of the fight.

So far this season, Denver leads the league with three fourth-quarter comeback victories. In fact, all of the Broncos’ wins have come in comeback fashion. The same can be said for the Cowboys—though Prescott and Dallas have only managed to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit once.

