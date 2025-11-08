Micah Parsons admitted that after learning Marshawn Kneeland had passed away, he reached out to several of his former teammates with the Dallas Cowboys to tell them he loves them and that they may have taken for granted the time they spent together.

“We should all just use this time to stay prayed up. Keep praying. Praying for your loved ones. Praying that people find peace and also just continue to reach out to our loved ones. It made me reach out to some friends I have back home, former teammates, about how we took for granted the time we had together. Life’s just so short. So, we should really just start appreciating a little bit more and just loving people.”

The star defensive player always believed he would bring a Super Bowl to the Cowboys, but suddenly, Jerry Jones decided to trade him to the Green Bay Packers. Because of that, the tragic situation led him to reach out to his friends in Dallas during such a difficult time.

What happened to Marshawn Kneeland?

Marshawn Kneeland passed away at just 24 years old. Because of that, Micah Parsons sent a clear message about mental health and how important this issue should be for NFL players.

“We’ll be fools to act like what we do isn’t enough pressure as it is. You know, we live in a pressure job where you’re expected to deliver and you’re expected to play a certain way, and when you don’t, it’s easy to say: ‘Oh, man, it’s so sad.’ But a lot of people are hard on people. ‘You suck. You stink.’ There’s a lot of harsh words and harsh things that get said about people. As athletes, most of us see it, some of us don’t, but we choose to wait until somebody passes to realize what we say and what we do, how it can affect people.”

Parsons expressed his willingness to help Kneeland’s family. “Marshawn’s a guy who loved his anime, loved his video games like anybody else. To me, he always showed me nothing but respect from the moment he came into the locker room. He respected me as a player. He respected me as a person. So, I have nothing but high respect for him. If there’s anything his family needs, I’ll be the first person to help or offer anything I can do to offer a person. I just hope that he finds his peace and his family finds peace in this situation.”

