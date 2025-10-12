The NFL confirmed that Trevon Diggs has been fined $12,172 following the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. The league announced that the category for the imposed fine is “unnecessary roughness” after the traditional weekly review.

The sequence for which Diggs was penalized occurred with 13:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the description given in the official report following Week 5 is: “striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.”

Trevon Diggs was caught swinging at Jets wide receiver Arian Smith while both were engaged in a sort of faceoff. In the end, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys won that game to improve their record to 2-2-1.

Who got fined with Cowboys?

Additionally, NFL Operations confirmed that another Dallas Cowboys player was fined. Nathan Thomas will have to pay $4,814 for unsportsmanlike conduct involving obscene gestures during the game.

It is important to remember that, previously, the team owner, Jerry Jones, had been fined $250,000 for another obscene gesture with his finger toward several New York Jets fans. Jones decided not to appeal the penalty.

