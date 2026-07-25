Dak Prescott believes the Cowboys have their focus set ahead of the 2026 NFL season

Dak Prescott will look to reach the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his NFL career.

With the 2026 NFL training camp just days away for the Dallas Cowboys, the intense preparation will begin for Brian Schottenheimer and his team. Despite seeing America’s Team go through a quiet offseason, Dak Prescott understands that everyone is focused on one single goal.

“I just think the focus is in the right place,” Prescott said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s the Cowboys, right? Quiet, I don’t know if that’s ever the right word, but the focus is in the right place. Everyone has channeled for the same goal: To get better 1% each and every day.

“And I think from the free-agent signings and the guys we brought in, the vets, George obviously showing up excited to play on the tag, we can all focus on winning and what we need to be focused on.“

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Prescott knows that the main goal is reaching the Super Bowl. From this point forward, the Cowboys will have to give everything they have starting in Week 1 to achieve it, or once again fall short in the attempt.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys

A 2025 season worthy of Prescott

Dak Prescott delivered a high-caliber 2025 campaign, spearheading a potent Dallas Cowboys attack with 4,552 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. Despite putting up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers and driving one of the league’s top-scoring offenses, Prescott’s stellar individual stats weren’t quite enough to carry the team all the way.

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The beginning of a new dream

July 28 is the scheduled date for both rookies and veterans to report to the Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, California, to begin the toughest stage of preparation. Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the team for the second consecutive year, as he looks to turn America’s Team into a true contender in the NFC East.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on.

Dallas’ first challenges

Looking to get off to a strong start next season, these will be the first five games for the Dallas Cowboys in what lies ahead:

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Week 1, at New York Giants

Week 2, vs Washington Commanders

Week 3, vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 4, at Houston Texans

Week 5, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers