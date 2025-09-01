Dak Prescott breaks silence on Cowboys losing Micah Parsons to Packers

Throughout the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys worked to negotiate a contract renewal with Micah Parsons. Franchise owner Jerry Jones even noted that the player’s agents reacted harshly during the talks. Ultimately, the front office made the surprising decision to trade Parsons to the Green Bay Packers after talks stalled. In the wake of this unexpected move, quarterback Dak Prescott broke his silence on the departure of the star player.

“Just with the way the way the negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, I mean hell y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their end… I’m not going to say we’re better. We’ve got to go out there and prove it. We had to prove it even if he was on this team, so I’m not going to say that by any means,” Dak Prescott said, as reported by ESPN.

Under the guidance of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Micah Parsons solidified his place as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. In the 2024-25 season, he played 13 games, amassing 12 sacks and delivering 23 quarterback hits, which earned him his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. At only 26 years old, fans expected him to be a cornerstone at the Cowboys, making his departure really unexpected for many fans.

Although Micah Parsons was one of the pillars of the Cowboys, staying with the franchise for an entire season with his future uncertain might not have been the best idea. Dak Prescott even stated that this situation, as reported by ESPN, would have been a headache and a distraction. For this reason, his departure towards Packers seemed to be the best solution for the team, despite being a star player for Brian Schottenheimer.

Micah Parsons could miss Packers vs Lions in NFL season opener

After departing from the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons joins the Green Bay Packers as one of the team’s marquee talents. Head coach Matt LaFleur eyes the 26-year-old to strengthen his unit’s solidity. However, LaFleur may face challenges as Parsons’ availability for the NFL season opener against the Detroit Lions remains uncertain.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Micah Parsons is dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back. As a result, he has been prescribed anti-inflammatory medication to alleviate the pressure. To be fit for the upcoming game, reports suggest, he would require an epidural injection, placing his participation in Week 1 in serious doubt.