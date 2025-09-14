Dak Prescott sends clear message to Brian Schottenheimer after overtime win vs Russell Wilson’s Giants

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants with a field goal from Brandon Aubrey and earned their first win of the 2025 NFL season. The overtime victory also marked Brian Schottenheimer’s first win as head coach of the team led by quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s a milestone that Russell Wilson has yet to achieve in his new chapter.

The Cowboys had put up a fight in their season opener, losing by a narrow margin to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott had been in the spotlight more for an off-field incident with Jalen Carter than for his performance on the field, but this time he was able to showcase his quality.

A 40-37 overtime result against Wilson’s Giants put Dallas at 1-1 on the season. The hard-fought matchup brought intense emotions with the win, leading Prescott to mention Schottenheimer during the postgame press conference.

Prescott’s message to Schottenheimer

“We’re behind him. He deserved that first win. Tough one to get. Fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it,” Prescott said at the press conference just minutes after the victory over the Giants. Schottenheimer was finally able to celebrate as Cowboys head coach, even if it took an overtime finish.

Brian Schottenheimer head coach of Dallas Cowboys

Prescott also spoke about the game-winning play

When asked about his burst that set up Brandon Aubrey’s game-winning field goal in overtime, Prescott responded by shutting down doubts about his ability to move on the field. “I told them I can run. Rehab went well,” the Cowboys quarterback said.

Prescott, who threw two touchdowns and completed 38 of 52 passes, also shared that he kissed Aubrey on the forehead as they walked off the field after the overtime winner against the Giants. The kicker’s intervention was key for Dallas to secure the victory at AT&T Stadium.