Brandon Aubrey scores 64-yard FG for Cowboys vs Giants: What’s the record in NFL history?

The Dallas Cowboys were about to lose the game against the New York Giants and were able to get the ball to the point where a 64-yard field goal was needed to tie the game. Brandon Aubrey was able to score and send the game to OT but did he break the record for the longest field goal in NFL history?

The answer is he came really close to do so. Right now, the record is held by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Back in 2021, Tucker scored from 66 yards.

The game went to overtime and then Aubrey got a 43-yard field goal attempt to win the game. Needless to say, he delivered and the Cowboys won an absolute slugfest against the Giants, a hated divisional rival.

Aubrey is an elite kicker

With Justin Tucker out of the league, Aubrey is arguably the best kicker in the NFL. Tucker not only holds the record but he is regarded as the best kicker of all time. However, legal issues and two bad seasons have left him suspended and as a free agent. Now, Aubrey is taking the throne.

A former collegiate soccer player, Aubrey is more than used to kicking balls. Due to his background, he has plenty of leg-strength but the accuracy he has is still surprising. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL regardless of the distance.

Kickers are underappreciated

While many see kickers as just the ones who kick, they are very important on the success of the team. They literally can determine the outcome of a game, for better or worse.

A bad kicker will lose you games, will make you question fourth down decisions and will expose your offense as the team will try to not rely in them. A good one will take a 64 yarder and make it with ease and subsequently win you the game. It’s a huge difference.