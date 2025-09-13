Jerry Jones, Cowboys grant lucrative 4-year, $96 million extension to key offensive player as help for Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones is making deals left and right. The Dallas Cowboys need to protect Dak Prescott for their offense to click and that’s why they just agreed to keep one of their best players on the team.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension to make Tyler Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Smith, who is only 24 years old, was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and has been elite ever since.

The Cowboys know how important it is to protect Dak Prescott and have a good offensive line. By keeping Smith, the team secures the talent of a guard who ranked in the top 10 in PFF’s pass-blocking grades during the 2024 season.

Smith is a massive presence in the trenches

Not only was his pass-blocking grade elite, but he only allowed two sacks in 1,052 snaps. The guy is a wall who will take opposing defensive tackles and nullify them. On the run-blocking department, he ranked in PFF’s top 20 run-blocking linemen in the 2024 season too.

The Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Tyler Smith #73 after a touchdown

Entering his prime, Smith is destined to be one of the best guards in football, with many coaches even predicting All Pro selections. Smith already has two Pro Bowls under his belt. Jerry Jones knows how valuable he is, hence he secured him for the foreseeable future.

The Cowboys have kept a good O-Line for years now

Back in the day, the Cowboys had one of the best O-Lines in the NFL thanks to names like Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. However, those names retired. Still, the Cowboys’ drafting has been so good, that they’ve been able to keep a top unit.

Now, Smith is the leader of this offensive line. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 332 lbs, Smith is one of the biggest guards in the NFL. However, he is quick on his feet and has great reactions to not get outrun by pass rushers.