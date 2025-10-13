Dak Prescott sends strong warning to offensive teammates after Cowboys’ ugly loss to Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys’ visit to the Carolina Panthers’ stadium was expected to be a close contest, one that would likely be decided by the smallest of details. And that’s exactly how it played out. Dak Prescott’s offense failed to deliver in key moments, allowing Dave Canales’ team to come away with the win.

In this league, it takes a collective effort from every unit to win games. If one leg of the table gives out, it becomes incredibly difficult to get the result you’re looking for.

That’s exactly what Prescott made clear in his postgame comments, acknowledging that while the defense put in a tremendous effort to contain Bryce Young and company, there’s not much that can be done if the offense can’t capitalize.

“If we don’t score, last thing I’m going is being frustrated at the defense,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “That’s my problem, somebody on offense, or something that we didn’t do better.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bouncing back quickly from the loss

The Dallas Cowboys have no time to dwell on their demoralizing loss to the Panthers, as the divisional rivalry with the Washington Commanders quickly arrives at AT&T Stadium next Sunday.

With frustrations mounting over a defense that has struggled to deliver timely stops, the pressure is squarely on the entire squad to deliver a commanding performance at home.

This NFC East showdown is a critical opportunity for Brian Schottenheimer‘s team to immediately right the ship, re-establish their identity as a contender, and avoid a spiral that could quickly derail their NFL season.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

In what has been a statistically inconsistent season for the Cowboys, a win over the Commanders has become imperative. Looking ahead, Dallas faces a tough stretch of games where they’ll need to prove what they’re truly made of this season.

