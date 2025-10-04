Dak Prescott’s Cowboys lose key teammate who will miss multiple games

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive outlook takes a major hit right before this week’s matchup against the New York Jets. With the start of the season demanding results for quarterback Dak Prescott’s team, the loss of a starter has a direct impact on their preparation heading into a new game.

Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff will now have to reorganize its schemes and rely on young pieces to fill the gap. The early stages of the season often define rivals and strategies, and Dallas will have to react to another setback.

Prescott remains the face of the Cowboys, who are coming off a 40–40 tie against Micah Parsons’ Green Bay Packers. The upcoming game against the 0–4 Jets could actually serve as a positive opportunity to give a less experienced player more reps, following a starter’s injury.

Who got injured for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys placed safety Malik Hooker on injured reserve (IR) due to a toe injury, which will sideline him for at least four games. The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter).

In his absence, the team will have to rely on internal replacements and practice squad call-ups to maintain stability in the secondary. Players like Juanyeh Thomas and Alijah Clark could see increased roles in the defensive rotation.

Impact of Hooker’s absence

Hooker’s injury is significant for a system that relies heavily on the versatility of its safeties. Dallas now faces the challenge of making immediate adjustments if it wants to maintain its defensive credibility as the season progresses.