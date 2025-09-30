In Week 4, the New York Jets suffered a narrow defeat to the Miami Dolphins. Now, Garrett Wilson wants revenge, and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are next in line for it.

The Jets nearly pulled off a comeback against the Dolphins, but their efforts fell short, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with their fourth loss of the season.

This tough start has raised alarms in New York. Still, the team remains confident they can bounce back in Week 5 when they host Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Garrett Wilson warns Cowboys ahead of Week 5 clash

The Jets have had little luck so far. They sit at 0-4, with three of those losses coming by just one touchdown or less.

Garrett Wilson, the team’s star wide receiver, believes the Jets are capable of much more. Ahead of the Cowboys matchup, he issued a stern warning to Dallas, making it clear they should not underestimate New York.

“This past week was a ‘got to have it’ and the fact that we just played how we did, now this becomes an ‘absolutely got to have it,’” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “Got to have it. Got to get on the board. It’s a home game. Protect our home field and just at the end of the day, what do you want your legacy to be in this league? I look back on my time and man, we’ve got to go now. There’s no time, you know? We’ve got to have it this week and I’ll make sure to relay and they know that, but I’ll make sure to relay that to the team because I’m sure they all feel the same.”

The Jets will host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Dallas enters the game at 1-2-1, and losing to a winless team would be a major setback for their playoff hopes.

Can the Jets upset the Cowboys in Week 5?

Oddsmakers favor the Cowboys to win in Week 5. Despite playing at home, the Jets’ 0-4 record makes Dallas the popular pick.

Still, New York has been competitive, nearly winning three of their four games. With Justin Fields fully healthy and showing flashes of being the quarterback the franchise has long been searching for, the Jets could be primed to shock Dallas.

