Trevon Diggs sends bold request to Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus after absence in game vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not start the game against the Green Bay Packers due to an internal suspension, as previously reported by NBC. The punishment stemmed from off-the-field issues, and Diggs accepted the coaching staff’s decision not to play him, a call initially made by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The striking 40-40 tie between Dallas and Green Bay raises the question of what might have happened if Diggs had played. However, that’s water under the bridge, and the franchise is now shifting its focus to the Week 5 game against the New York Jets.

Following the suspension and his absence against the Packers, Diggs sent a request to Eberflus regarding how he wants to play once he returns to the field after serving his punishment. The defensive coordinator has taken note of his player’s message.

Diggs’ message to Eberflus

“Rough week. I guess coach is holding me accountable. It’s cool. Back on track this week, ready to work. It’s not like we don’t have talent. We got to be in position. And I feel like once again positioned to do it… but it’s just all about being in position to make the plays,” was Diggs’ request for Eberflus, asking to play man-to-man coverage, according to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.

“I have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s not about what I want,” Diggs added. The Cowboys cornerback has started in most games and is ready to return to the first team for the matchup against New York.

Eberflus’ response

Diggs’ request to play differently in his defensive role with the Cowboys was addressed by defensive coordinator Eberflus, who responded: “I value his opinion and it’s important that you do that as a coach… but we’re growing as a group,” said the assistant coach, known for preferring zone coverages. Time will tell if he takes his player’s request into account.