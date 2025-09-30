Trending topics:
In a very unusual result, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers Week 4 game ended in a tie. After the game, wide receiver George Pickens made a surprising admission about the overtime rules—one that may have cost his team a chance at victory.

By Fernando Franco Puga

George Pickens, WR for the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers settled for a tie in Week 4, but the aftermath delivered an even bigger surprise. Wide receiver George Pickens admitted he wasn’t fully aware of the NFL’s overtime rules—something that may have contributed to the unusual result.

On Sunday Night Football, both teams delivered one of the most entertaining games of the season. In a back-and-forth offensive showdown, the Cowboys and Packers ended regulation locked at 40-40, and neither side managed to secure the win in overtime.

While the game was highly entertaining for fans, both clubs left the field frustrated by the result. However, it now seems the Cowboys didn’t fully understand how the overtime rules worked—and that knowledge gap may have hurt their chances.

George Pickens makes shocking revelation about Cowboys-Packers tie

The Cowboys couldn’t capitalize on their home-field advantage to defeat the Packers. It was a thrilling game, but the outcome left both sides disappointed.

While ties are rare in the NFL, they can happen. But apparently, not every player on the field knew that.

George Pickens has now admitted he wasn’t aware that the game would end after just one overtime period, even if the score remained tied.

Under the current overtime rules, each team is guaranteed one possession. If the first team scores a touchdown, the other gets a chance to respond—but they must also score a touchdown to keep the game alive. If the first team doesn’t score, a field goal by the second would be enough to win. If neither team pulls ahead after the period, the game ends in a tie.

Well, now you know, Pickens.

