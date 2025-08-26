Dan Skipper linked to NFC North rival after Lions release

The Detroit Lions, after falling short of Super Bowl LIX, have initiated major overhauls to their 53-man roster. One of the more notable changes is the departure of Dan Skipper, a fan favorite renowned for his consistent work ethic and versatility over seven seasons. Although not a star, Skipper’s departure stings for fans as reports indicate that a rival within the NFC North is keen on bringing him onboard.

According to Candace Pedraza of SideLion Report, the Chicago Bears are showing interest in acquiring Dan Skipper, following his release from the Detroit Lions. Even if he has not earned Pro Bowl honors, his addition could significantly fortify the left tackle spot, which presently relies just on Braxton Jones and Ozzy Trapilo.

Dan Skipper’s arrival at the Bears, though not yet confirmed, would expertly address the team’s needs. Considering Jones is recovering from a broken ankle and rookie Trapilo lacks experience, the 30-year-old veteran could provide an ideal short-term solution. Skipper’s ability to step in and perform at any moment makes him perfectly suited for bolstering the team’s depth bench.

Bears’ HC Ben Johnson could play key role in Dan Skipper’s arrival

After seven dedicated years with the Detroit Lions, Dan Skipper now faces an uncertain future following his release from the team. The Chicago Bears have reportedly expressed interest in the seasoned player, but head coach Ben Johnson may play a pivotal role in securing Skipper’s addition to the roster. Their shared history from 2019 to 2024 with the Lions could expedite Skipper’s decision to join the Bears, given their established rapport.

At 30, Dan Skipper has appeared in 57 NFL games, starting in only 11. This track record shows that while he is dependable, his role with the Bears could likely be that of a role player rather than a star. His experience could prove crucial during critical moments of the season and serve as a valuable resource for rookie Ozzy Trapilo’s development.

The Chicago Bears might view Skipper as a cost-effective addition to bolster their roster depth. Spotrac reports that his contract with the Lions was valued at around $1.1 million, making him an appealing choice for a team seeking a versatile player with league experience. While his current contract demands remain undisclosed, it is likely they will not stray far from his past figures—easing his potential transition to the Bears.