Not Jared Goff: Dan Campbell reveals one of the key figures behind the Lions’ recent success

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff’s Detroit Lions will look to claim the NFC North for a third straight year and establish themselves as serious contenders in the NFL.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesHead coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.

Winning back-to-back division titles is no small feat in the NFL — and sustaining that level of success is even tougher. Jared Goff’s Detroit Lions will aim to capture the NFC North for a third straight season, a privilege that, according to head coach Dan Campbell, has a key figure driving the process.

While it’s easy to assume a team’s success is solely tied to what happens on the field, the savvy head coach knows that, in this case, one of the biggest driving forces comes from even higher up.

In his traditional Monday press conference, Campbell spoke about the roster he’ll have for the upcoming season and praised the work of Brad Holmes, whom he credited as one of the key architects behind the franchise’s recent successful campaigns.

“This is the best we’ve felt about it, kind of top to bottom,” Campbell said. “Now, that being said, there are still holes. But I bring this up all the time — every roster has holes. And you’ll never have it exactly where you totally want it. But, from where we’ve come, year after year, this is taking it [to] another level. And that’s a credit to Brad. You know, what Brad’s done in the personnel department is outstanding. He’s just continued to elevate … the floor.

Brad Holmes Lions GM

Executive vice president & general manager Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions.

“We don’t even really know the ceiling, there’s so many of these players that are continuing to get better and better that are really good players. But by doing that, the floor has really raised. And so, our baseline is pretty dang good right now.

Latest moves from the Lions

While the Lions have made several smart moves this offseason, roster cuts are still very much in play, and more changes are expected in the coming hours at the team’s facilities in Detroit.

“Today will be a tough day,” Campbell said. “That’s the best I can say right now. Appreciate those guys and all the hard work they’ve put into it.”

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Lions have made some key additions to their roster. In free agency, they signed several players to add talent and depth, including cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive lineman Roy Lopez, linebacker Grant Stuard, and quarterback Kyle Allen. The Lions also bolstered their ranks through the 2025 NFL Draft, picking up defensive lineman Tyleik Williams in the first round and offensive guard Tate Ratledge in the second.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
