The Detroit Lions are 1-3 in the NFL preseason, a disappointing mark considering the high expectations surrounding last season’s NFC leaders. Head coach Dan Campbell opened up about the team’s style of play, noting that Jared Goff did not feature in their last four games. Opening day against the Green Bay Packers is approaching.

The recent 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans has raised concerns about the Lions’ current form heading into the upcoming season. Jared Goff remains on the sidelines, but Campbell has stood firm on his decision not to use him in preseason games, prioritizing peak condition for his star quarterback.

An injury to Goff would be terrible news for Detroit at this stage. In that context, Campbell’s stance is understandable, as the Lions’ head coach is determined to protect his QB1. Still, what has been seen on the field leaves much to be desired, and Campbell has made that clear.

Campbell’s words about Lions in the preseason

“The practices look really good, but all four of these games have not been good. That’s an issue. Because all of a sudden the lights are on and we’re in real games, and the coach isn’t behind you, and there’s no scripts. That’s a little bit concerning,” Campbell said, according to NBC Sports.

The practices are a source of good energy, but the recent exhibition games are far from encouraging for a team with high expectations, aiming to win the Super Bowl for the first time in its history. The distinction between preseason performances and real games is still the saving factor.

Lions’ debut in the NFL season

The Detroit franchise will debut in the 2025 NFL season when they visit the Packers on Sunday, September 7, at Lambeau Field. The 1-3 record in the summer games is a warning that Campbell cannot ignore. The truth will be unveiled in the coming days, when the main players show their full potential.