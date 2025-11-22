Daniel Jones, Colts get massive help on defense ahead of Week 12 game vs Chiefs

Stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is not an easy task. As Daniel Jones prepares to score points, the Indianapolis Colts also got massive news to enforce their defense ahead of their Week 12 game.

The Colts activated cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. from injured reserve. Hence, they will finally have their star CB duo of Ward and Sauce Gardner ready to lock up on the Chiefs receivers.

Ward hasn’t played since Week 5. He suffered a concussion and, as he told James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, “I was throwing up, getting dizzy. I was getting dizzy for like a month. That wasn’t normal, so that was like a real-deal traumatic injury for me. A lot of emotions and everything like that, so it was pretty tough, but I’m feeling good now.” It was a bad time for the cornerback.

Was Ward playing great before the injury?

Absolutely. During the four games that Ward has played this year, he had three passes defended. Ward also allowed just 14 completions. Given the fact that the Colts have been demolishing teams, hence the opposing teams are throwing much more than usual against them, Ward season was going great.

Charvarius Ward #7 of the Indianapolis Colts

Ward has been a top corner for a while now. In fact, in 2023, he was a Pro Bowler and second team All Pro while leading the NFL in passes defended with 23 and having five interceptions. Ward is 29 years old so he is still in his prime and comes just in time to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Colts are a Super Bowl contender

The secondary with Ward and Gardner should be one of the best in the NFL. The Colts have a top 10 scoring defense and a top five rushing defense, they won’t allow points easily.

On offense, Daniel Jones appears to be a capable quarterback in Shane Steichen’s scheme. Jonathan Taylor is having a sensational season that could put him in Offensive Player of the Year contention, a star tight end in Tyler Warren and a plethora of quality receivers like Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.