Against all odds, the Indianapolis Colts could start the 2025 NFL season with a 3-0 record. Fortunately for Daniel Jones, his chances have improved even more with the return of a key offensive weapon.

On Saturday, the Colts announced that Tyler Warren is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The tight end had been listed as questionable with a toe injury but is now cleared to play in Week 3.

Warren was the 14th overall pick by the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft. The star tight end has impressed many with his spectacular catches, and now he could be the difference-maker in helping Indianapolis secure another win and move to 3-0.

Tyler Warren is on pace to be Offensive Rookie of the Year

It’s not an overreaction to suggest that, after just two games, Tyler Warren could become the 2025 OROY. He entered the league with high expectations and, so far, he’s living up to the hype.

Warren has already developed strong chemistry with Daniel Jones. The rookie tight end has become one of the quarterback’s most reliable targets, giving Jones the kind of safety net every new QB in town needs.

Through two games, Warren has recorded 11 receptions for 155 yards, averaging 14.1 yards per catch. While he hasn’t found the end zone yet, it feels like only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown.

One of his breakout performances came against the Denver Broncos, a team with an elite defense. That showing alone has fans believing Warren might end up being one of the biggest steals of the 2025 draft.

A star-studded offense for Daniel Jones

Tyler Warren isn’t the only offensive weapon thriving in Indianapolis. Daniel Jones has a loaded supporting cast, making the Colts a potential underdog threat in the AFC.

With Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and now Warren, Jones has no shortage of talent around him. The question is—can this Colts offense continue to surprise and carry the team all the way to the playoffs?

