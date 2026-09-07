Davante Adams ready to play in Rams’ opener vs 49ers after addressing knee status

The Los Angeles Rams are aiming for another big NFL season as they receive news regarding Puka Nacua’s status for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. While there was some concern surrounding Davante Adams, he is ready to play.

Adams remains one of the NFL’s top receivers even when he is not at 100% on the field, with one Rams insider calling him “uncoverable” during training camp. However, Adams is not made of steel, as evidenced by his recent injury struggles.

When asked by reporter Nate Atkins of The Athletic about a recent knee issue, Adams offered an unforgettable response that provided insight into his mindset entering his 13th NFL season. “I’m an old as* man,” Adams told Atkins, adding that he feels “pretty good” going into Thursday.

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Father time advances, but the level remains

Despite being 33 years old, Adams continues to prove he is among the best at his position. He failed to reach 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in six years last season, but he made the most of his time on the field with 14 touchdown receptions during a year in which Matthew Stafford was named MVP with the Rams.

Davante Adams of Los Angeles Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay recently said Adams inspires him on every play, solidifying the receiver as one of the team’s most valuable assets heading into a year with Super Bowl aspirations.

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The Rams are one of the most experienced teams in the NFL in key areas, ranging from quarterback Stafford to defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Adams. The return of Donald is expected to revitalize the defense, while the Rams feature an excellent mix of veterans and youth on offense.

The Rams need a healthy Adams to reach their goals, as he remains a vital piece. Although age has recently taken its toll with more injuries, the Rams maintain plenty of confidence in him alongside Stafford.