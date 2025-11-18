Dave Canales explained decision that unlocked Panthers’ WR against Falcons

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is playing at a high level in the 2025 NFL season. The No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft has become the go-to guy for Bryce Young, surpassing Xavier Legette and any other wide receiver in the pecking order.

McMillan comes off his best game to date, posting eight receptions on 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He helped Young record a 448-yard afternoon, which became the single-game passing yards record in franchise history.

McMillan’s performance drew him plenty of praise, with Damien Harris, a former running back turned analyst, giving him his flowers on CBS Sports.

“I want to give some love to Tetairoa McMillan. It was a breakout game for him, but he’s been playing like this all season long, like a true wide receiver one. He hasn’t gotten the love or the credit because the offense has been so poor at times. He’s delivering. This is a cornerstone piece for the Carolina Panthers moving forward,” he said.

Dave Canales explains why Panthers gave Tetairoa McMillan a bigger role

In his second season as the Panthers’ head coach, Dave Canales has the team second in the NFC South division with a 6-5 record. Canales explained why McMillan was used a lot in slots en route to his terrific game.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

“Just trying to move him around, trying to make sure he doesn’t get a hard down every play,” Canales said. “There’s a lot of things that defense can do when you’re singled up, so the goal was trying to just continue to move him around in different spots.”

The Panthers will try to extend their good moment against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. McMillan will have another chance to shine, but the Niners’ defense won’t be an easy matchup.